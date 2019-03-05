Luka Chuppi collections: Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon starrer continues winning hearts

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's romantic-comedy 'Luka Chuppi' has struck the right chord with the audience. The film emerged as Kartik's biggest opener till date and shows the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' star in a different avatar. This is the first time that Kriti and Kartik have come together for a film and people are loving their chemistry.

The latest collections of the film are now out and it is expected to surpass the Rs 50 Crore mark this week.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#LukaChuppi is winning hearts and wooing BO... Makes most of the partial holiday [#Mahashivratri] on Day 4... Mon is at par with Fri... Will comfortably cross ₹ 50 cr in Week 1... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr, Sun 14.04 cr, Mon 7.90 cr. Total: ₹ 40.03 cr. India biz. “

The film is based on the concept of living-in relationships and released on March 1, 2019.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, 'Luka Chuppi' marks Laxman Utekar's directorial debut.