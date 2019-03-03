Luka Chuppi collections: Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon starrer witnesses growth

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Luka Chuppi' has received a thumbs up from the audience as well as critics. The film marks the two actors' first film together and people are loving their chemistry! Helmed by debutant director Laxman Utekar, 'Luka Chuppi' got a great start at box office my minuting over Rs 8 crore on day one! The film released on March 1, 2019.

The day two collections of the film are now out and it has witnessed growth at the box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film.

He wrote, “#LukaChuppi zooms upwards on Day 2... Another strong day [Day 3] will place it in a comfortable position due to the controlled costs... Will cross *opening weekend* biz of #SKTKS [₹ 26.57 cr] and #PKP2 [₹ 22.75 cr]... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr. Total: ₹ 18.09 cr. India biz."

#LukaChuppi zooms upwards on Day 2... Another strong day [Day 3] will place it in a comfortable position due to the controlled costs... Will cross *opening weekend* biz of #SKTKS [₹ 26.57 cr] and #PKP2 [₹ 22.75 cr]... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr. Total: ₹ 18.09 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2019

The film received rave reviews and both actors have been lauded for their performance.

Kartik, who is hailed as 'The King of Monologues' has a special reason to celebrate as 'Luka Chuppi' has emerged as his biggest opening film till now.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and is based on the concept of living-in relationships.

So, do you have your weekend plans sorted yet?