Luka Chuppi collections: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's reel romance strikes a chord at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood's latest poster boy Kartik Aaryan is on a roll! After tasting stupendous success with 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', the lad once again hit the right note at the ticket counters with his performance in 'Luka Chuppi'. The new-age romance drama got a big thumbs up from the audiences.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. #LukaChuppi is trending well on weekdays... Rock-steady on [third] Mon... [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3.40 cr, Mon 1.33 cr. Total: ₹ 83.84 cr. India biz.

The movie is helmed by Laxman Utekar and shows an urban love story which has found an instant connect with the youth. 'Luka Chuppi' hit the screens on March 1, 2019.

It stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.