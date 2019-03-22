हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Luka Chuppi collections

Luka Chuppi continues to make moolah at the Box Office

The movie stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts.

Luka Chuppi continues to make moolah at the Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's latest release 'Luka Chuppi' hit the screens on March 1, 2019, and is still running at the Box Office with decent business to boast of. The movie helmed by Laxman Utekar talks about a young couple wanting to stay in a live-in relationship but how they end up living with their families has found a greater connect with the youth.

The chartbuster music and interesting storyline made the audiences throng theatres in huge numbers. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collection figures with fans.

He wrote: “#LukaChuppi trends well in Week 3, despite reduced screens/shows... [Week 3] Fri 1.62 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 3.40 cr, Mon 1.33 cr, Tue 1.35 cr, Wed 1.17 cr, Thu 63 lakhs. Total: ₹ 86.99 cr. India biz.”

The movie stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal parts. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan.

With 'Luka Chuppi' becoming a superhit at the ticket counters, the new poster boy of B-Town, Kartik Aaryan certainly has a bright and shining future.

 

Tags:
Luka Chuppi collectionsKartik AaryanKriti Sanonluka chuppi box office collectionsluka chuppi
Next
Story

Gully Boy Box Office collections- Check report card

Must Watch

PT1M53S

BSP releases first list of 11 candidates for Lok Sabha election