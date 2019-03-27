Luka Chuppi: Kartik Aaryan - Kriti Sanon starrer crosses Rs 90 crore mark at box office

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'King of Monologues' Kartik Aaryan's latest outing 'Luka Chuppi' has been well received by audiences and critics. It stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead and the fresh on-screen pairing of the two has been loved by the audience! Fans had been eager to watch Kriti and Kartik share the frame and the film has delivered in accordance to their expectations.

'Luka Chuppi' emerged Kartik's highest grosser ever and has now added another feather to its cap. The film has crossed Rs 90 crores at the box office and is now eyeing the coveted 100 crore club.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote,

"#LukaChuppi crosses ₹ 90 cr... [Week 4] Fri 61 lakhs, Sat 81 lakhs, Sun 97 lakhs, Mon 43 lakhs, Tue 36 lakhs. Total: ₹ 90.17 cr. India biz."

#LukaChuppi crosses ₹ 90 cr... [Week 4] Fri 61 lakhs, Sat 81 lakhs, Sun 97 lakhs, Mon 43 lakhs, Tue 36 lakhs. Total: ₹ 90.17 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 27, 2019

The film is based on the concept of living-in relationships and has received special attention from the youth of the country. It also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in important roles. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by debutant Laxman Utekar.

It released on March 1, 2019.

So, have you seen 'Luka Chuppi' yet?