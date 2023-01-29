'Maddam Sir' fame Actor Imran Nazir Khan is all set to Make his Bollywood Debut with 'Yaariyan 2'

New Delhi: Actor Imran Nazir Khan, who is best known for 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga', 'Gathbandhan', 'Maddam Sir' and 'Hamari Bahu Silk' is set to make his Bollywood debut with Yaariyan 2 starring alongside Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri which will now release on 20th October 2023.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Yash Das Gupta, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain and Priya Varrier; helmed by directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Revealing his character he says, "I'm essaying Meezaan's and Yash Dasgupta's friend in the film. We all are racers. We have just wrapped up our shoot schedule in Bangalore."

Sharing his working experience with Meezaan Jafri and Yash Dasgupta he says, "Meezan is very down to earth and humble. He doesn't carries the baggage of being from the fraternity or being a star kid. Yash is an amazing person and a good actor. He is very supportive and giving."

Talking about how he landed into the role he says, "I met Divya ma'am while auditioning. I gave auditioned 2-3 times for this movie then finally both directors decided and gave me a perfect character. Both of them are amazing! Radika ma'am and Vinay sir gave many hits and I'm sure this will also be a blockbuster."

Before signing off, he adds, "I'm very grateful and humbled to make my debut with a franchise of a blockbuster hit film. What more can an actor ask for other than this!"