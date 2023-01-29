topStoriesenglish2566921
NewsEntertainmentMovies
IMRAN NAZIR KHAN

'Maddam Sir' fame Actor Imran Nazir Khan is all set to Make his Bollywood Debut with 'Yaariyan 2'

The film also features an ensemble cast including Yash Das Gupta, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain and Priya Varrier; helmed by directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 04:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The film also features an ensemble cast including Yash Das Gupta, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain and Priya Varrier; helmed by directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.
  • Revealing his character he says, "I'm essaying Meezaan's and Yash Dasgupta's friend in the film. We all are racers. We have just wrapped up our shoot schedule in Bangalore."

Trending Photos

'Maddam Sir' fame Actor Imran Nazir Khan is all set to Make his Bollywood Debut with 'Yaariyan 2'

New Delhi: Actor Imran Nazir Khan, who is best known for 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga', 'Gathbandhan', 'Maddam Sir' and 'Hamari Bahu Silk' is set to make his Bollywood debut with Yaariyan 2 starring alongside Divya Khosla Kumar, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri which will now release on 20th October 2023.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Yash Das Gupta, Anaswara Rajan, Warina Hussain and Priya Varrier; helmed by directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. 

Revealing his character he says, "I'm essaying Meezaan's and Yash Dasgupta's friend in the film. We all are racers. We have just wrapped up our shoot schedule in Bangalore."

Sharing his working experience with Meezaan Jafri and Yash Dasgupta he says, "Meezan is very down to earth and humble. He doesn't carries the baggage of being from the fraternity or being a star kid. Yash is an amazing person and a good actor. He is very supportive and giving."

Talking about how he landed into the role he says, "I met Divya ma'am while auditioning. I gave auditioned 2-3 times for this movie then finally both directors decided and gave me a perfect character. Both of them are amazing! Radika ma'am and Vinay sir gave many hits and I'm sure this will also be a blockbuster."

Before signing off, he adds, "I'm very grateful and humbled to make my debut with a franchise of a blockbuster hit film. What more can an actor ask for other than this!"

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'