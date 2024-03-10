Madgaon Express Cast Enjoys A Freestyle Dance Session On 'Baby Bring It On,' Nora Fatehi Goes Rogue: Watch

New Delhi: The trailer of Excel Entertainment's 'Madgaon Express' has been released giving a glance at its laughter-packed world. While the trailer set the right tone for the arrival of this comedy entertainer, the recently released 'Baby Bring It On' song from the film further drenched the audience into madness. Well, as much as the three casts Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi were seen dazzling the dance floors on the screen in the song, the same madness indeed went behind the camera as well and this BTS video is proof.

A BTS video from the sets of 'Baby Bring It On' from 'Madgaon Express' is sheer proof of the laughter and the madness the film is about to bring on the big screens. The video opens with Avinash Tiwary dancing his heart out on the song and then the ravishing Nora Fatehi enters and starts to show her killer sexy moves and the crowd cheers aloud. The fun banter between the cast was witnessed when Divyenndu and Avinash stepped up on the dance floor and took it over with their desi dance while Upendra Limaye along with the entire team joined along.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, offering audiences a trip down memory lane.