Madgaon Express: Child Artist To Lead Actor And Now Director Kunal Kemmu Opens Up On His Journey

New Delhi: From child artist to lead actor and now director, Kunal Kemmu has had an interesting journey. As he makes his directorial debut with the laugh-out-loud “Mdagaon Express”, says his directors have been his teachers.

“All the directors I worked with since childhood have been my teachers. I was subconsciously imbibing their process to me being an actor as well as being a creative mind. When it comes to comedy I have worked with Priyadarshan, Rohit Shetty, Raj& DK, they all have a different approach towards storytelling. Priyan is great with putting an ensemble together and creating this crazy energy. Rohit shoots comedies like big films, while Raj and DK are subtle, with throw-way lines, so all those learnings have been inspirational. But I have not tried to emulate it, because if you emulate it you would have had a lot of Priyadarshans, etc. Maybe it reflects in my style, I don’t know”.

The actor further adds it was Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani who asked him to direct the film. “They heard the script and asked me to come on board as director. I don’t think I would have had the courage to say that I have written this, am hoping to act and by the way, I want to direct it. Am glad they let me make it just the way I had imagined it, and got to cast the people I wanted to work with.”

Madgaon Express revolves around three friends played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary whose trip to Goa becomes a comedy of misadventures. Though Dil Chahta Hai was a coming-of-age journey of three friends, the film remains a cult classic and a point of reference for actors.

Divyenndu says “Dil Chahta Hai” changed everything in terms of narrative but as something on one’s bucket list. The moment one saw that car with three friends, one thought how come I have not done this ever? This was the movie that started it all”.

To which Kunal Kemmu adds if there was a Dil Chahta Hai and Madgaon Express crossover it would be aptly called “Bachpan Ke Samne Mil Gaye Apne” ( Dreams of Childhood Fulfilled Along with our own.”)

Goa has been a key character in several Hindi films be it Bombay To Goa, Go Goa Gone, Finding Fanny, and Dear Zindagi to name a few.

Kunal calls Goa his lucky charm.” There have always been great memories of Goa, be it work or with family or friends. Everything about Goa is just positive”.

However he admits he can no longer party as hard as he used to in Goa anymore.” Now I get tired with loud music, at this stage one wants conversations. But Goa suits every mood for whatever phase one is in life”.

Watch the interview here: