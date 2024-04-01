Madgaon Express Does Well On Second Sunday, Gets Closer To 20 Crore

New Delhi: Excel Entertainment's comedy entertainer, Madgaon Express, has made the nation glued to it. The comedy entertainer received a thumbs up from the audiences, and it delivered the entertainment and laughter bonanza in the theaters to the masses. The audiences and celebrities are continuously praising the film and hailing its comedy elements and Kunal Kemmu's direction.

Counting the love from the audiences, the film is moving strength by strength at the box office, and right from Day 1, it has been springing surprises in the box office collections. The comedy entertainer of the year made impressive numbers of 1.57 crores on Sunday, adding the total to 17.75 crores.

The box office numbers of Madgaon Express are truly encouraging, as despite major new releases, it is working excellently among the audiences. Taking this into consideration, the film will hold well today, on the second Monday, and with no big release until Eid in cinemas, it will enjoy another extended run with healthy box office numbers.

Madgaon Express, starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, has drenched the audience in the colors of its laughter and fun-filled adventure. Well-studded with an amazing performance by the cast, a very interesting story, surprising twists, and mind-blowing punches, the film is full-on entertainment for the audience to relish on the big screens.

Taglined "Bachpan ke sapne... lag gaye apne," "Madgaon Express" promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is offering audiences a trip down memory lane in theaters now.