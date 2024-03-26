“Madgaon Express” : Kunal Kemmu Extends His Heartfelt Thanks To Fans For Their Overwhelming Love And Support To The Film

Actor Kunal Kemmu on Sunday expressed gratitude to the audience for their overwhelming love towards his directorial debut 'Madgaon Express'.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal Kemmu shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures with the cast and crew of his latest film.

He penned a note, sharing his experience of shooting the film from Day 1 to the last day of shooting and also expressed gratitude to the audiences for showering love on the film.

The note read, "From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn't have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians. To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all you happiness and good luck #happyholi"

The film opened to positive reviews on Friday and it has done a decent job at box office collection as well.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Madgaon Express' raked in Rs 1.63 crore on the opening day.

Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, and Avinash Tiwary feature in the lead roles.

In August 2022, Kunal announced his directorial debut via Instagram post.

"Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express," his post read.

'Madgaon Express' is the story of three childhood friends who embark on a beach escapade to Goa, but their trip goes completely off track. (ANI)