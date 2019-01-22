Madhavan's massive transformation for 'Rocketry—The Nambi Effect' will make your jaws drop – See Pics

New Delhi: Classic actor R Madhavan will be donning the director's hat for the first time in 'Rocketry—The Nambi Effect'. The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S Nambi Narayanan.

He took to Instagram and shared the massive transformation he had to undergo for looking exactly like the scientist he will be portraying in the film. He wrote: “After 14 hrs on the chair.. Who is who is WHO????￰ #rocketryfilm@tricolourfilm @media.raindrop@vijaymoolan”

IANS quoted the actor as saying, “Initially it looked easy but later I realised how tough it was on the body. But the other half was really really tough because the age group I'm playing is around 70-75. Mr Nambi is a very good-looking man and he has got his own charm and charisma so it took me around two-and-a-half years to actually imbibe him and learn how to walk like him. It wasn't easy and it's probably one of the toughest looks and characters I've had to pull off.”

A few days back Maddy shared the news about the project on his social media handle.

The film is based on the life of the scientist. As a senior official at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Narayanan was in-charge of the cryogenics division. In 1994, he was charged with espionage and arrested. The charges against him were dismissed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 1996 and the Supreme Court declared him not guilty in 1998.

The movie will hit the screens next year.

(With IANS inputs)