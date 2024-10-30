Madhuri Dixit And Kartik Aaryan Groove To 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Title Track Ahead Of Film Release

New Delhi: Bollywood legends Madhuri Dixit and Kartik Aaryan recently shared an upbeat video on Instagram, where the duo is seen singing along to the title track of the eagerly awaited film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The engaging clip, filmed inside a car, showcases Madhuri's iconic dance flair alongside the youthful energy of Kartik, quickly winning over their fans.

Captioning the post, "In Luck-now to make this Madhu-reel

3 Days to Go !!

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 This Friday

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3TitleTrack" the pair generated a buzz on social media, drawing an outpouring of excitement from their followers. Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their enthusiasm for the upcoming release.

Watch The Video Here:

The title track, which features a catchy rap by global sensation Pitbull, vocals by Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, and series favorite Neeraj Shridhar, has already become a hot topic among music lovers. Kartik Aaryan’s captivating hook steps add a fresh twist to the beloved franchise, bringing a contemporary vibe to the classic.

Kartik returns as Rooh Baba, reprising his popular role from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and is joined by an impressive cast including Tripti Dimri, the original Manjulika Vidya Balan, and the ever-charismatic Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to carry on the legacy of Bollywood’s favorite horror-comedy series.

With Diwali just around the corner, fans can expect a festive celebration filled with laughter and thrills when Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hits theaters on November 1, 2024.