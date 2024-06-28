New Delhi: Junaid Khan is winning accolades for his debut film Maharaj where the actor plays the opening Karsan Das. Aamir Khan's son proved his mettle as an actor with his very first films. The audience is raving about his acting skills and is calling him the carbon copy of the superstar. But did you Junaid refrained from staking any advice from his father Aamir Khan for his debut film. Aamir Khan rightly in his recent appearance on Kapil Sharma's show The Great Indian Kapil Show confessed that his kids don't listen to him. And this incident shared by Junaid is a classic example of it.

Junaid revealed that he never discussed his film with father Aamir. Talking to PTI Junaid said," Film ke baare mein itna discussion nahi hua Papa se (I didn’t discuss much about the film with my father)’. It is not his film and he is busy with his work. Sid sir and Adi sir showed him the film. He liked it and had some suggestions. They took some of it and didn’t take the others.”

He further added," He would normally give advice if you have specific questions for him. But beyond that, he does not get too much into our lives. He lets us be. If you have a specific question, then he is very helpful actually."

Junaid Khan is Aamir Khan's elder son from first wife Reena. The actor had a massive transformation before coming to films and after Maharaj fans are eagerly waiting what's next he has in store.