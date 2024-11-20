Mahavatar Narsimha To Premiere At Indian Panorama Section Of IFFI 2024

New Delhi: Ashwin Kumar’s animated film Mahavatar Narsimha, presented by Hombale Films, is set to debut at the prestigious Indian Panorama section of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024. Among five Hindi films selected, it stands out as the only unreleased film, sharing the spotlight with titles like 12th Fail, Srikanth, Article 370, and Veer Savarkar.

The film brings to life the powerful stories of Lord Vishnu's third and fourth avatars, Varaha and Narsimha, through cutting-edge animation and compelling storytelling. The selection committee praised its technical brilliance and narrative depth, securing its place in this flagship section of IFFI.

Director Ashwin Kumar, known for his vision of modernizing Indian mythological tales for younger audiences, has crafted a cinematic experience that is both engaging and educational.

Hombale Films, celebrated for delivering blockbuster hits, continues its streak of success with this ambitious project. Mahavatar Narsimha, produced by Kleem Ahobal LLP and Hombale Films Ltd, is already generating buzz ahead of its release, promising to captivate audiences at IFFI and beyond.