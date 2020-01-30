हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maidaan

Maidaan posters: In which Ajay Devgn impresses as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim

'Maidaan' is based on the golden years of Indian football.Ajay Devgn plays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football

Maidaan posters: In which Ajay Devgn impresses as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ajaydevgn

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's look from his forthcoming film 'Maidaan' is out and he looks impressive as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is also known as the founding father of Indian football. Sharing two new posters of his look from the period sports drama, Ajay wrote, "Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki. #Maidaan."

One of the posters feature Ajay in a close shot and we also see him standing on a field with a group of football players while in the other one, he appears to be in a joyful mood and kicks a football. He is dressed in formals and carries a bag and umbrella in his hand.

"Badlav lane ke liye ek akela bhi kafi hota hai," he captioned the other post.

Here's presenting Ajay Devgn in 'Maaidaan':

Impressive, much?

'Maidaan' is based on the golden years of Indian football. Syed Abdul Rahim was the football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

The first poster of 'Maidaan' featured a group of football players on the ground. Their muddy feet and actions prove they are determined to play and achieve their goals despite any hardship. 

'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Sharma. Actress Priyamani plays the female lead in the film. 

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, 'Maidaan' releases on November 27.

