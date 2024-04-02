New Delhi: Celebrating Ajay Devgn’s birthday today, the team of Maidaan has released a sensational final trailer of the film. It features many of the dynamic challenges that Coach S. Abdul Rahim and his Indian football team faced before rewriting history for our nation in the field of football.

Based on the journey of a true legend, Maidaan shares the story of Coach Syed Abdul Rahim who brought pride to India through his dedication and pure passion for bringing glory to the nation.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, this epic sports biopic also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, Music is by AR Rahman and Lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres this Eid, 2024 on 10th April 2024 also in IMAX.

Watch the trailer here: