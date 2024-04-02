Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentMovies
MAIDAAN

'Maidaan' Trailer: Makers Drop The Final Glimpse On Ajay Devgn's Birthday Showcasing The Life Of Syed Abdul Rahim

 Celebrating Ajay Devgn’s birthday today, the team of Maidaan has released a sensational final trailer of the film. It features many of the dynamic challenges that Coach S. Abdul Rahim and his Indian football team faced before rewriting history for our nation in the field of football.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 02:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Maidaan' Trailer: Makers Drop The Final Glimpse On Ajay Devgn's Birthday Showcasing The Life Of Syed Abdul Rahim Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Celebrating Ajay Devgn’s birthday today, the team of Maidaan has released a sensational final trailer of the film. It features many of the dynamic challenges that Coach S. Abdul Rahim and his Indian football team faced before rewriting history for our nation in the field of football.

Based on the journey of a true legend, Maidaan shares the story of Coach Syed Abdul Rahim who brought pride to India through his dedication and pure passion for bringing glory to the nation. 

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, this epic sports biopic also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, Music is by AR Rahman and Lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres this Eid, 2024 on 10th April 2024 also in IMAX. 

Watch the trailer here: 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
DNA
Women will be stoned to death in Taliban
DNA
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA
DNA analysis on country's highest honor
DNA
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?