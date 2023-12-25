trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702724
Main ATAL Hoon - Makers Celebrate Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 99th Birth Anniversary With 'Desh Phele' Song

The song takes you into the world of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a poet who rewrote history. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the heart-touching lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Payal Dev. 

New Delhi: With the trailer of Main ATAL Hoon, audience excitement is already a notch higher to watch the journey of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the 19th of January 2024. Celebrating his 99th birth anniversary, makers today dropped the first song from the film, ‘Desh Phele.’

The song takes you into the world of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a poet who rewrote history. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, the heart-touching lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Payal Dev. Main ATAL Hoon stars Pankaj Tripathi as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, taking us through his extraordinary life!

Directed by award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, "Main ATAL Hoon", a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. The film will hit the big screens on the 19th of January 2024. 

Watch the song here:

