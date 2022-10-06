Maja Ma: Stellar cast to soul stirring music, here are 5 reasons why this Madhuri starrer is MUST watch

New Delhi: Maja Ma, starring Madhuri Dixit, a Bollywood actress, has just been released, and viewers from all over the country have been viewing it and sharing their affection. The film is filled with all the emotions, drama, and warm, humorous moments one could want, not to mention a poignant message. Here are some reasons which makes this family drama a must-watch:

A True Bollywood Package

Maja Ma delivers drama, fun, emotions, and a feel-good plot that leaves viewers wanting more. It is set against the festive setting of a traditional festival and a classic, colourful Indian wedding.

A Stellar Star Cast

The film, which stars Madhuri Dixit, also has great supporting cast such as Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Srivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chadha, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat, all of whom are excellent in their respective roles.

The Creative Director-Producer duo

Amrit and Anand, a creative team, collaborate with Maja Ma for another hit. Anand Tiwari, the director, and Amritpal Singh Bindra, the producer, are returning to captivate viewers with this intriguing tale. This exceptional combo is collaborating with Prime Video once again after the musical Bandish Bandits, and they are prepared to provide the audience with an unforgettable celebration experience.

A Soul-Stirring Music Album

Many outstanding artists contributed to the creation of this Prime Video film. With the likes of Shreya Ghoshal, Siddharth Mahadevan, Ash King, Prakriti Kakar, and even the band The Yellow Diary, when it comes to music. It shouldn't come as a surprise that the music album includes a few chart-topping songs like Ae Pagli, Kachhi Doriyaan, Buniyaad, and even Boom Padi, the season's official garba anthem.

A Story With A Message

While Maja Ma is a movie full of laughter, emotions, and all the things that hook viewers to the screen, it also has a rather important angle. The film discusses several important societal concerns in a way that will touch audience's heart. It's a movie that may leave everyone in tears of laughter and deep reflection long after the credits have rolled.