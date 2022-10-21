Maja Ma to Ammu, here is a list of 5 movies and series to binge watch this Diwali

New Delhi: It's time for the feast of lights and overindulgence. People all across the country are in a festive spirit as Diwali draws near, and one can't wait to celebrate with their friends and family. While the celebration wouldn't be complete without delectable treats, it also wouldn't be complete without spending time with your loved ones. What better way to plan a bingeing marathon and ring in the holiday cheer than with these 5 great series and movies.

Maja Ma

Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, Srishti Srivastava, and Ritwik Bhowmik star in the Anand Tiwari-directed movie. Maja Ma is set against the joyous backdrop of a traditional festival and a typical, colourful Indian wedding, making it the ideal family entertainment for a Diwali binge-session. This movie is a heartwarming, humorous, and lighthearted story with unexpected twists and turns.

Four More Shots Please

The highly regarded television programme is back with a brand-new season. The third season will continue from the dramatic cliffhanger of season 2 and will follow the lives of four unapologetic women who live, love, make mistakes, and learn along the way with each other's support.

The Peripheral

The series will take the audience through the years from 2032 to 2099. Through simulation games that are far too realistic, Flynne Fisher (Chloe Grace Moretz) and her Marine veteran brother Burton (Jack Reynor) unwittingly become embroiled in risky crimes. On a quest to earn money, the perils of technology make them realise that there is too much on the line to lose.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an epic drama which is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’. The ensemble cast of the old and new characters come together to fight the long-feared evil re-emerging in Middle Earth. With the breath-taking visuals and sound effects and power packed performances, the series surely demands a binge-watching session with the LOTR fandom.

Ammu

Marriage shouldn't allow domestic violence, and love shouldn't entail treachery. The first Telugu original film on Prime Video. This is the tale of a woman who, while her husband verbally and physically abused her, had the strength and bravery to stand up for herself. The hard-hitting film stars Aishwariya Lekshmi, along with Bobby Simha and Naveen Chandra.