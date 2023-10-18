trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2677045
Makers Drop New Track From Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail, The Youth Anthem Restart Is Out: Watch

The makers have now unveiled the film’s much-awaited song, #Restart - a glimpse of which was given in the trailer. The makers launched the #Restart song today at a college event in Ahmedabad amongst thousands of cheering students.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 06:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Makers Drop New Track From Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail, The Youth Anthem Restart Is Out: Watch Pic Courtesy: Youtube

New Delhi: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's much-awaited directorial, 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey is ready to release in cinemas on October 27. The chatter related to the film has been extremely positive since the launch of its trailer and the soul-stirring romantic track 'Bolo Na', both of which got an overwhelming response from the audiences. The makers have now unveiled the film’s much-awaited song, #Restart - a glimpse of which was given in the trailer.
 
The makers launched the #Restart song today at a college event in Ahmedabad amongst thousands of cheering students. The upbeat song is performed by Shaan. And interestingly, filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra makes his singing debut with the song. Shantanu Moitra has composed the foot-tapping music while the quirky but inspiring lyrics are by Swanand Kirkire.

The anthem beautifully captures the spirit of the youth as well as their dreams, and conveys the subject of the film to never lose hope but to start again and again.
The song is now streaming on all the major music platforms.
 
12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart.

12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is set to release worldwide on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

