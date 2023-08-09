trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647027
Makers Drop Teaser Of Dream Girl 2 First Song 'Dil Ka Telephone,' Song To Be Out Tomorrow

Dream Girl 2's first song, Dil Ka Telephone, is a recreation of the popular song of the same title from Dream Girl, and it is absolutely ready to create a frenzy amongst netizens all over. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 11:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Makers Drop Teaser Of Dream Girl 2 First Song 'Dil Ka Telephone,' Song To Be Out Tomorrow Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The highly anticipated sequel to the most loved comedy movies Dream Girl, produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, will feature the talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the captivating roles of Karam and Pooja along with Ananya Pandey and an ensemble stat-cast of talented actors. After teasing the fans and the audiences with a series of videos showcasing Pooja's fascinating charm and a brilliant trailer, the makers have now dropped the teaser of one of the most loved songs from the industry 'Dil Ka Telephone!'

Dream Girl 2's first song, Dil Ka Telephone, is a recreation of the popular song of the same title from Dream Girl, and it is absolutely ready to create a frenzy amongst netizens all over. With the song arriving tomorrow, we can expect to have more glimpses of Ayushmann and Ananya, along with their unmistaken chemistry. The foot-tapping number is sure to have music lovers thrilled as it gives one more reason to entertainment aficionados for watching Dream Girl 2 on the big screen! 

'Dil Ka Telephone' has proven its prominence with love for it being showered even today and this new rendition of the same melody will only increase its popularity across geographies! 

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shandilya, stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, while Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, and Manjot Singh Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, and Annu Kapoor appear in prominent roles, and the film is arriving in cinemas on August 25, 2023.

