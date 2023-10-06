trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671922
NewsEntertainmentMovies
TEJAS

Makers Drop The Soulful Jukebox From Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas'

Surprising the eagerly awaiting fans, the makers of the film have launched the Jukebox, much to everyone's delight. While the teaser has already made waves on social media, the release of this further asset has intensified the anticipation.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Makers Drop The Soulful Jukebox From Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas is the highly anticipated film to come out from the Indian Cinema. The film brings back the actress in action and in a fiery avatar, and the recently released teaser has set social media on fire, and garnered amazing responses from the fans and the audiences. Everyone is stunned after watching Kangana's intense and powerful avatar in the teaser. Besides the electrifying teaser, the dialogue "#BharatKoChhedogeTohChhodengeNahi" has spread like wildfire among everyone, and everyone is hailing the tagline, which evokes a sense of patriotism across the nation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RSVP (@rsvpmovies)

Surprising the eagerly awaiting fans, the makers of the film have launched the Jukebox, much to everyone's delight. While the teaser has already made waves on social media, the release of this further asset has intensified the anticipation. The Jukebox is a captivating mix of action-packed and patriotic songs, offering an immersive musical experience. Exclusively available on popular platforms including Amazon, Gaana, Hungama, Resso, JioSaavn, Wynk Music, Hipi, and YouTube, fans can now enjoy the remarkable soundtrack of the film.

While the film comes with the theme of patriotism, the songs of the film do justice to the theme and just like the spectacle teaser, the jukebox too will evoke a sense of patriotism in everyone.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. 
Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th , 2023. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train