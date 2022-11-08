Makers of Akshay Kumar's Khiladi series are back with 'Dream Big,' deets inside

New Delhi: Entire film industry's wishes are there with Aryeman Ramsay whether it's Amitabh Bachchan who was Aryeman's mentor and co-star or famous actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha.

Aryeman has now decided to get into a direction like his father Keshu Ramsay. Keshu Ramsay's films such as Khakee & Family -Ties of blood were one of Big B's ever seen best performances on screen.

Aryeman's favorite bhaiya Akshay Kumar and Ramsay's Khiladi was the main lead in the Khiladi series right from Akshay's starting career film Saugandh. Keshu Ramsay has made around 19 films with Akshay like Khakee, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Mr & Mrs Khiladi following many more. But other than these Ramsay did make a thriller too in 1985 apart from the horror which starred none other than Shatrughan Sinha and Parvin Bobby in lead.

Famous Khiladi series filmmaker Aryeman Ramsay has recently launched the poster of his film "Dream Big" which stars Guru Mann an international fitness trainer and supermodel known globally.

The poster of the film was unveiled by none other than the legend himself, Shatrughan Sinha who braced the event and showered his blessings on the actor-turned-director Aryeman Ramsay.

At the grand poster launch apart from Shatrughan Sinha, we did get to see the main hero of the film Guru Mann, director Ramesh Sippy, Abbas Mastan, Shazan Padamsee, Rakesh Bedi, Rituraj Singh and many more known faces from the Bollywood film industry.