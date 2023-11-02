New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's high-octane action thriller 'Jawan' made waves with its unit named as 'Prevue'. Following the similar fashion, the buzz is that most likely even 'Dunki' will have a unique name for its next unit. The makers are all set to be unveil a 'unit' on SRK's Birthday. Just like 'Jawan', 'Dunki' could follow its footsteps as this clever choice of terminology sparked a tremendous buzz and conversation surrounding the film's promotion. It saw many other films following suit.

With the building anticipation, the fans are on the edge of their seats and eager to witness the magic. 'Dunki' offers one of the most endearing collaboration of SRK and Hirani. At the moment, no one knows what is being unveiled or what will be the unit called, however speculaions ae rife that it will be called something unique and is bound to be heart-warming like everything else in Rajkumar Hirani's world of films.

Recently, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ at the success event of ‘Jawan’. Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Amid the success of ‘Pathan’ and ‘Jawan’, there were speculations that Rajkumar Hirani might postpone the release date of ‘Dunki’ to next year. During the event, King Khan confirmed the date and cleared all the speculations. He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”

Helmed by Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with '3 Idiots' fame director Hirani and 'Pink' actor Taapsee.

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Dharmendra is also an important part of the movie.