Makers Of 'Fukrey 3' Offer Great DEAL On Movie Tickets This Friday, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat-starrer 'Fukrey 3' has arrived with a plethora of fun on the big screen. According to the fan reviews, the film has taken the humor elements of this most-loved franchise to the next level in its 3rd installment. Now, to treat the audience with more entertainment, the makers have unveiled a special offer for the audience as the tickets for Fukrey 3 are now available at Rs. 150 only for this Friday.

'Fukrey 3' is written by Vipul Vig and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar for Excel Entertainment. The film was initially supposed to hit theatres on September 7 alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. However, earlier this month makers postponed the movie and shifted the release to September 28, 2023.

Both 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns' had audiences in splits and emerged as hits at the box office in 2013 and 2017, respectively. There have been several delays for 'Fukrey 3'. The movie's initial release date was September 7--was intended to conflict with Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan’. Actor Ali Fazal, who appeared in the first two installments of the hit franchise, was only seen making a special appearance in the third part.