Makers Of Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' Host Special Screening For Food Delivery Riders

New Delhi: 'Zwigato' which released on March 17, 2023, depicts the story of a delivery rider and the challenges he faces in a changing world. Starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in lead roles, and directed by Nandita Das, Zwigato has received positive reviews from both audiences and critics.

The makers of Zwigato recently arranged a special screening of the film for delivery partners in order to celebrate their hard work and dedication in association with ShadowFax. The screening was a way of showing appreciation for the essential services provided by these riders, who work tirelessly to ensure that people receive their deliveries on time.

During the screening, Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami interacted with the delivery riders, listening to their experiences and thanking them for their efforts. The film's focus on the struggles of delivery riders resonated with the audience, making the screening an emotional and memorable experience for everyone involved.

Zwigato's release has been highly anticipated, and has the ability to connect with audiences across India. The film's message of appreciation for delivery riders is especially relevant in these challenging times, reminding us of the vital role these essential workers play in our daily lives.

Zwigato currently running in cinemas produced under the banner of Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiative, has captivated the audiences with its compelling storyline and exceptional performances.