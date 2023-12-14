trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2698894
ANIMAL

Makers Release AR Rahman-Inspired Ranvijay's Entry Medley From Animal, Fans Rejoice: Watch

Inspired by AR Rahman, Theory band crafted the medley, showcasing their admiration for the acclaimed composer. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 04:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Makers Release AR Rahman-Inspired Ranvijay's Entry Medley From Animal, Fans Rejoice: Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: T-Series responds to overwhelming demand by releasing the entry medley of Ranbir Kapoor's character, Ranvijay, from the blockbuster film Animal. The medley, featuring instrumental music composed by AR Rahman, accompanied by the dedicated work of Theory band, adds to the film's appeal. Inspired by AR Rahman, Theory band crafted the medley, showcasing their admiration for the acclaimed composer. 

Following the success of Bobby Deol's entry song "Jamal Kudu," the release of Ranvijay's medley further intensifies the craze surrounding Animal. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, continues to break records and captivate audiences since its release on December 1, 2023. 

The band recently spoke to a leading web portal and revealed how their collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga came to be. They said, “Six years ago, fate led us to perform at Arjun Reddy’s audio launch, where we first crossed paths with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Shortly after, he stumbled upon our ‘Roja’ rendition on YouTube. A little surprise call later, we found ourselves rushing to catch a flight to Mumbai for a shoot, clueless about what awaited us. The day before the shoot, he introduced us to Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana, unveiling his vision for Ranbir’s grand entrance." 

Watch the song here:

