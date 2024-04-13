Advertisement
LOVE SEX AUR DHOKHA

Makers To Host A Screening For The Love Sex Aur Dhokha 1 Cast Rajkummar Rao To Nushrratt Bharuccha

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2024, 05:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Makers To Host A Screening For The Love Sex Aur Dhokha 1 Cast Rajkummar Rao To Nushrratt Bharuccha Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Love Sex Aur Dhokha, released in 2010, made waves across the nation for its explicitly bold content that brought the realities of a world under constant surveillance by the camera. Now, almost 14 years later, the makers are gearing up for the release of its sequel, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. As the film nears its release, the makers to host a special screening for the cast of LSD 1.

According to a source close to the film, "The makers to host a special screening of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 before the release and they will invite Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the cast of LSD 1. The film was a launchpad for both the actors and a game-changer in their careers."

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms, and Cult Movies present a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024. 

