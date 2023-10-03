New Delhi: RSVP is all set to host a grand trailer launch event for the highly anticipated movie 'Tejas', starring Bollywood Superstar Kangana Ranaut. The event is scheduled to take place on the auspicious occasion of Air Force Day, October 8th, 2023, adding an extra layer of significance to the film's theme and narrative. After treating audiences with a supersonic teaser, the makers of Tejas is looking forward for a grand trailer launch. Recently a source close to the production house gave an insight on trailer release day and the location for the same.

Talking about the same, the source reveals "We've been in extensive discussions regarding the grand trailer launch scheduled for Air Force Day. Securing the required permissions has been a priority and a lot of discusion are happening around the same, especially because the makers are keen on unveiling the trailer at the iconic India Gate," shared an insider close to the production".

Watch the teaser here:

The anticipation for 'Tejas' is high since the recent release of its teaser, which sent waves of excitement and patriotism rippling through the audience. The teaser offers a tantalizing glimpse into the film's gripping storyline and showcases Kangana Ranaut in a brand-new avatar, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more.

The choice of Air Force Day for the trailer launch is a poignant one, as it aligns perfectly with the film's theme of valor, patriotism, and the indomitable spirit of our armed forces. The event is expected to be a tribute to the real-life heroes of the Indian Air Force, capturing the essence of the film and its dedication to honoring their sacrifices.

Produced by RSVP, Tejas stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role.

Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in Theatres on October 27th , 2023.