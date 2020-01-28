हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Malala biopic

Malala biopic director gets fatwa from Noida-based Muslim cleric

The film, starring Reem Shaikh, Atul Kulkarni and Divya Dutta, is set to hit the screens on January 31.

Malala biopic director gets fatwa from Noida-based Muslim cleric
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Director HE Amjad Khan's film "Gul Makai", based on Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is set to release soon, and the filmmaker has received a fatwa from a Noida-based Muslim cleric for disrespecting the Quran.

Khan shared that he has been getting many death threats since he started the film, and now a Noida-based cleric has an issue with his film's poster.

"Ab fatwa lag gaya hai (now a fatwa has been issued) by a person from Noida. There is a poster that has Malala holding a book and standing next to a blast, and he thinks it is the Quran. He thinks we haven't shown respect to the holy book. He called me a kafir," Khan told IANS here.

"I am trying to have a word with him so that I can explain to him that it's an English book," Khan added.

What about a police case? "You have to report, which I have done. I would say he hasn't been able to understand things. I am making a film on peace. If I file a police case then police will bring him in, and then why am I even making the film?" he asked.

The film, starring Reem Shaikh, Atul Kulkarni and Divya Dutta, is set to hit the screens on January 31.

 

