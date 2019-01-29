हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manikarnika

Manikanika collections: Kangana Ranaut-starrer indicates dominance at Box Office

The film says strong at the ticket window despite facing a clash with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray'. 

Manikanika collections: Kangana Ranaut-starrer indicates dominance at Box Office
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

New Delhi: Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut's magnum opus 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' opened to a slow start but showed stupendous growth during the weekend.  The film locked horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Thackeray' which is performing extremely well in Maharashtra. 

However, the clash did not affect the Kangana-starrer as the film has gained its momentum at the Box Office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collections of the film, writing, "#Manikarnika is decent on crucial Mon. Decline on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 41.71%... North circuits continue to lead... Week 1 should be close to ₹ 60 cr [as per trends]... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr. Total: ₹ 47.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu." 

Here's the day-wise collections of the film:

Day 1: Rs 8.75 crore 
Day 2: Rs 18.1 crore 
Day 3: Rs 15.70 crore 
Day 4: Rs 5.10 crore 
Total: Rs 47.65 crore

The film, produced by Zee Studios had been released in a massive 3000 screens in the country. Kangana plays the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The actress worked hard for acing her part with rigorous horse riding and sword fighting training.

The period drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

The film also marked popular television actress Ankita Lokhande's debut in Bollywood. Lokhande plays the role of Jhalkari Bai in the film and her performance too has been lauded by fans.

