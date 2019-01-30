Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Box Office collections—Kangana Ranaut starrer hits half-century

New Delhi: The majestic role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, played by Kangana Ranaut in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' has left the audience in awe of the actress. The ambitious project helmed by the 'queen' of Bollywood has benefitted by the positive word of mouth publicity and it stands unstoppable at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections. He wrote: “#Manikarnika crosses ₹ 50 cr... Despite positive feedback, the biz is clearly divided: Some circuits holding well, some aren’t... Weekend 2 crucial... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr, Sun 15.70 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 52.40 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu”

Kangana's first-period drama has been produced by Zee Studios and it released in a massive 3000 screens in the country. It also released in 50 countries with 700 screen count worldwide. Therefore, the total screen count of 'Manikarnika' came to be a massive 3700. The movie released in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

Kangana Ranaut played the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The period drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. It is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti.