Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi- Day 1 Box Office Collections: Kangana Ranaut starrer opens on a good note

New Delhi: Bollywood 'queen' Kangana Ranaut's latest outing Manikarnika garnered mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. While actress' performance was hailed, people were not very impressed with the cinematography. However, that hasn't stopped the people from going to the theatres to watch the actress par excellence.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to social media to share the collections of the Day 1. He wrote, "

#Manikarnika picked up towards evening, after an ordinary/dull start in morning... #RepublicDay holiday [today] should witness a big turnaround... Sure, there’s appreciation, but it has to convert into footfalls... Fri ₹ 8.75 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu."

The film backed by Zee Studios has been released in a massive 3000 screens in the country, making it the first film by the studios to get such a huge screen space.

Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The actress has worked hard for acing her part with rigorous horse riding and sword fighting training keeping her busy.

The period drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. It is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti.