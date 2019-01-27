Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi Day 2 Box Office collections- Kangana Ranaut starrer witnesses growth

New Delhi: Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut's latest outing Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi has picked up the pace at the Box Office. Kangana's warrior princess act was hailed by the critics and audience alike and that has helped the film to stand out despite flaws.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest collections. He wrote, "#Manikarnika sees remarkable growth on Day 2... Strong word of mouth has come into play, while #RepublicDay holiday has given the much-required boost... Day 3 will be in double digits again... Fri 8.75 cr, Sat 18.10 cr. Total: ₹ 26.85 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu."

The film backed by Zee Studios has been released in a massive 3000 screens in the country, making it the first film by the studios to get such a huge screen space.

Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The actress has worked hard for acing her part with rigorous horse riding and sword fighting training keeping her busy.

The period drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. It is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti.