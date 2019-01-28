'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' overseas Box Office report card

New Delhi: The ambitious period drama featuring Kangana Ranaut 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' has been widely appreciated by the fans and critics alike. The film is doing incredibly well not just at the domestic turf but also internationally.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collection record of international markets. He wrote: “#Manikarnika crosses $ 1.55 mn [₹ 11.03 cr] from international markets... Key markets:

North America: $ 559k

UAE-GCC: $ 471k

UK: $ 118k

ANZ + Fiji: $ 137k

North America and other territories still being updated. #Overseas

Kangana's first-period drama has been produced by Zee Studios and it released in a massive 3000 screens in the country. It also released in 50 countries with 700 screen count worldwide. Therefore, the total screen count of 'Manikarnika' came to be a massive 3700. The movie released in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

Kangana Ranaut played the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The period drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. It is produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti.