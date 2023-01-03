Manisha Koirala gets candid on working with Kartik Aaryan in ‘Shehzada’, says, ‘He understands the character and...’

New Delhi: After a blockbuster 2022, Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain in the new year too with his mega releases like ‘Shehzada’ and ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ among others. The first glimpse of Shehzada left all shook with a new and promising avatar of Kartik in an action-packed role. And recently, Manisha Koirala spoke to a leading website about her next projects, of which one was Shehzada.

Talking about her experience of shooting for the Kartik Aaryan starrer, Manisha shared, “I had signed Shehzada earlier and it is a big commercial set up and it's releasing in February. It has shaped up pretty well. So, I'm really looking forward for the release. I think Kartik Aaryan is a very talented, hard-working and humble person. He understands the character and brings out something new. I also like the choice of films that he has made. He has a very bright future in the industry.”

Watch Shehzada first glimpse shared by Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan delivered one of the year's biggest grossers of 2022 with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ becoming a mega box office blockbuster and then also gave the critically acclaimed and praised, ‘Freddy’ in the end of the year. He is now gearing up for the release of ‘Shehzada’ on the big screens from February 10 this year. Apart from that, his interesting lineup of films also includes ‘Aashiqui 3’, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.