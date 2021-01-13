हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
the family man season 2

Manoj Bajpayee back as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man Season 2 - Watch teaser

The new season of the show will see Manoj Bajpayee reprise his character as Srikant Tiwari.

Manoj Bajpayee back as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man Season 2 - Watch teaser
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Classic actor Manoj Bajpayee's much-awaited 'The Family Man' teaser of its new season has been dropped by Amazon Prime Video today. The intriguing teaser video shows us how the family and colleagues of Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee, are searching for him and wondering where he has gone. 

While the family is busy finding him, his colleagues at TASC are hoping for his return to take on a bigger and the deadlier mission than before. 

The new season of the show will see Manoj Bajpayee reprise his character as Srikant Tiwari, along with Sharib Hashmi, Priya Mani, Sharad Kelkar and Samantha Akkineni in pivotal roles. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 12, 2021, in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Watch The Family Man Season 2 teaser here:

The Family Man tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series plots Srikant's tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband and father. This is as much a satirical take on the geopolitics of the region as it is the story of a middle-class guy who is a world-class spy.

The much-awaited trailer will be out on January 19, 2021. 

 

 

 

 

