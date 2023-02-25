topStoriesenglish2577045
MANOJ BAJPAYEE

Manoj Bajpayee Takes Viewers Inside His Ancestral Home In Bihar As He Promotes ‘Gulmohar’- Watch

Manoj Bajpayee dropped a video on Instagram in which he could be seen touring the viewers around his ancestral home in Bihar.

Feb 25, 2023

Mumbai: Actors often take personal routes to promote their films. Manoj Bajpayee shared glimpses from his ancestral home in Bihar to promote his upcoming family drama `Gulmohar`. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Manoj dropped a video and showed the viewers his ancestral home in Bihar. “Ghar khaas banta hai usme rahne waalon se. Aise hi khaas parivaar ki kahani hai,” he captioned the video. 

Showing a corner of the house, Manoj said, "There used to be an Almira where my mother used to keep barfi, pera and curd. I used to steal and eat them." Manoj also revealed that he visited the place for the first time after his mother`s demise. Taking a tour of the house, Manoj shared `home is where the heart is`. 

Fans of the actor were quite excited to see his house and shared their love and admiration for him in the comments section. “Legendry Actor Lovely Show,” a user commented. “This is beautiful!! Love the personal touch,” another user commented.  

Helmed by Rahul Chittella, the film stars Sharmila Tagore, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles and is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 3, 2023. Talking about the essence of the movie, Manoj said, "There`s something for everyone in the movie. It will make you choke and it will make you laugh." The makers of the movie `Gulmohar` hosted a special screening on Wednesday for Manoj`s friends in the industry. Ashutosh Rana, Bobby Deol, and Gajraj Rao attended the screening. 

