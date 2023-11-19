trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689820
NewsEntertainmentMovies
JORAM

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram And Aparshakti Khurana's Berlin Sweep Top Honors At South Asian International Film Festival

Joram, produced by Zee Studios, clinched the esteemed Jury Award, showcasing the studio's commitment to fostering compelling narratives and innovative storytelling.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 08:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Manoj Bajpayee's Joram And Aparshakti Khurana's Berlin Sweep Top Honors At South Asian International Film Festival Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: In a spectacular display of cinematic prowess, Zee Studios emerges as the powerhouse behind the award-winning films, Joram and Berlin, at the prestigious SAIFF Festival.

Joram, produced by Zee Studios, clinched the esteemed Jury Award, showcasing the studio's commitment to fostering compelling narratives and innovative storytelling.

Adding to the accolades, Smita Tambe's captivating performance in Joram earned her the title of Best Actress, highlighting Zee Studios' dedication to bringing forth impactful and authentic stories.

Smita Tambe shared, "Namaste! Thank you so much South Asian International Film Festival for this honour. This is a very memorable evening. Thank you Shariq, Ashima, Anupama, my lovely director Devashish, our producers Zee Studios and Makhijafilm. Joram is a very intriguing film that shall move hearts. Looking forward to the film's release on 8th December."

Meanwhile, Berlin, another cinematic gem from Zee Studios, secured the Best Actor award for Ishwak Singh's exceptional portrayal, solidifying the studio's reputation for nurturing outstanding talent.

Ishwak Singh shared, "Thank you to my visionary director Mr. Atul Sabharwal, his love and passion for cinema helped me navigate through my journey in 'Berlin.' Would like to dedicate this award to my friends in the deaf community. It was my interaction with them that taught me a new way of communication and it will stay with me forever."

Both the films have a festival favourite and their recent premieres at the MAMI Film Festival garnered immense adulation.

Zee Studios continues to be a trailblazer in the world of cinema, consistently delivering films that captivate audiences and garner critical acclaim. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Reality Check' of Khattar government?
DNA Video
DNA: Where is biggest problem in Uttarkashi Tunnel rescue operation?
DNA Video
DNA: How did youth start falling into the trap of diabetes?
DNA Video
DNA: What is Israel's Operation Al-Shifa?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for pollution due to firecrackers in Delhi?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sleeper bus banned in the world, why not in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report from Ram Mandir on Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Do green crackers not cause pollution?
DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market