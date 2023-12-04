New Delhi: After ruling at the festival circuit all over the globe, Manoj Bajpayee starrer Joram produced by Zee Studios and MakhijaFilms is all set to hit the big screens. In less than 10 days, this film festival award-winning film will feature on the 70mm. But ahead of impressing the audience, seems like Joram has also captivated the CBFC. Yes, Manoj Bajpayee's survival drama has been given a U/A certificate.

Whoever has seen this film, has only said great things about it. Joram is said to be a mind-blowing film with brilliant performances. It has been bestowed with laurels at several International film festivals. The story also features Zeeshan Ayyub Khan and Smita Tambe in pivotal roles.

Talking about this achievement director Devashish Makhija says, "We are really happy that a film like Joram has been given a U/A certification by the CBFC. This means that people across the country can watch the movie with their families. To us, Joram is a film that raises important questions, the whole country needs to watch it. CBFC has empowered us and it has filled us with a lot of hope."

Directed, written, and crafted by Devashish Makhija and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, under the cinematic vision of Piyush Puty and the editing mastery of Abhro Banerjee. The soul-stirring music is composed by Mangesh Dhakde. A collaborative effort between Zee Studios and MakhijaFilm, ‘Joram’ is set to become a cinematic milestone, eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike, and is set to release on 8th December.