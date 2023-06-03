topStoriesenglish2617185
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' Receives Love From Bollywood Industry

Ever since the release of the film, Bandaa has been making headlines and industry friends have showered their love upon the actor and the film.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 12:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' released a week ago and it took the internet by storm, whether it's for the climax scene of Manoj Bajpayee’s or the brilliant performances by all actors the film has left no stone unturned to catch the eyeballs of the audiences across the globe. 

In fact, netizens across the country declared it as one of Manoj Bajpayee’s finest performances till date and the actor deserves a national award for his spectacular acting. Ever since the release of the film, Bandaa has been making headlines and industry friends have showered their love upon the actor and the film, let’s look at some of the best compliments the film has received. 

1. Veteran film producer Ramesh Taurani said, “Superb film with outstanding performances of Manoj Bajpayee and excellent direction.”

2. Indian film-maker duo Raj & DK said “Seeing some amazing response for Bandaa. @bajpayee.manoj there is nothing you can’t do, no role you can’t portray”


 
3. Actress Amruta Subhash expressed that the film touched her heart. 

4. Naveen Kasturia, said “Bandaa is extraordinary” 


 
5. Actress Prachee Shah Pandya, said “Manoj Bajpayee conducts a master class in acting”

6. Film-maker Shekhar Kapur showered praises on Manoj Bajpayee’s sensitive, honest and completely authentic performance!

If you haven’t watched Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, watch it right now on ZEE5. Streaming Now!

