New Delhi: Actor Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in 'Bhaiyya Ji', marking his 100th film in the industry. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios, 'Bhaiyya Ji' will have its world digital premiere exclusively on ZEE5. From the creators of 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', the film promises to deliver a gripping tale of revenge and justice, showcasing a never-before-seen avatar of Bajpayee.

About 'Bhaiyya Ji'

The film follows the journey of a retired and feared criminal who seeks vengeance for the brutal murder of his younger brother. When a trivial argument leads to tragedy, Bhaiyya Ji comes back from his peaceful retirement to confront the powerful Gujjar responsible for his loss. Gathering his loyal associates, he ignites a fierce campaign of retribution that threatens to upend the entire criminal underworld.

Ahead of the film’s premiere on ZEE5, Bhaiyya Ji a.k.a. Manoj Bajpayee shared, “Bhaiyya Ji marks a significant milestone in my career since it’s my 100th film, and I'm truly honored to bring this compelling character to life. With 'Sirf Ek BandaaKaafi Hai' achieving over 1 billion watch minutes on ZEE5 and now 'Bhaiyya Ji' continuing this momentum, it's a testament to the audience's love for storytelling.

This role is quite different from my usual portrayals, blending the gritty realism of the UP-Bihar heartland with the grand style. It was a unique opportunity to explore a multifaceted, larger-than-life persona that I believe has and will resonate with audiences across. As we present 'Bhaiyya Ji' to the ZEE5 viewers across the globe, I'm excited for them to witness this new avatar and the intense narrative we've crafted. Here’s hoping that we get as much love and support from the OTT audience like we did for the theatrical release.” Bajpayee further said.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 said, “We're thrilled to bring 'Bhaiyya Ji' to ZEE5, reuniting the makers behind 'Sirf Ek BandaaKaafi Hai'. This film not only marks Manoj's 100th cinematic venture but also showcases him in an unprecedented avatar that blends intensity with grandeur. With 'Sirf Ek BandaaKaafi Hai' achieving over 1 billion watch minutes, and now 'Bhaiyya Ji' continuing this momentum, we are confident in delivering high-impact content, Bhaiyya Ji reinforces ZEE5's commitment and further solidifies ZEE5's position as the ultimate destination for cutting-edge entertainment.”

Following to the same, Producer Vinod Bhanushali said, "‘Bhaiyya Ji’, a Manoj Bajpayee creation, is a quintessential desi-style action revenge drama that has captured the hearts of theater audiences. Being his 100th film, the film delivers an exhilarating experience for the fans. Now viewers can enjoy the thrills in the comfort of their homes on Zee5 where Bhanushali Studios previous release Sirf Ek BandaaKaafi Hai with Manoj ji and Apoorv crossed 1B plus watch minutes on the platform."

'Bhaiyya Ji' will premiere on July 26thexclusively on ZEE5.




