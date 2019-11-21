close

Marjaavaan

Marjaavaan box office report: Sidharth Malhotra – Tara Sutaria starrer maintains steady run

'Marjaavaan' stars Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Milap Zaveri. 

Marjaavaan box office report: Sidharth Malhotra – Tara Sutaria starrer maintains steady run

New Delhi: The handsome and very talented Sidharth Malhotra has added another feather to his cap with 'Marjaavaan'. The film stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead and Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist.

It hit the silver screens on November 15 this year and collected Rs 7 crore on day one.

Within almost a week of the release, 'Marjaavaan' has minted over Rs 35 crore.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter. He wrote, “#Marjaavaan Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr, Wed 3.16 cr. Total: ₹ 35.34 cr. #India biz.”

The tragic love story received mixed reviews from critics but is being loved by the audience. It has been helmed by Milap Zaveri.

This is the first time that Sidharth and Tara have teamed up for a film and their fresh pairing has received a thumbs up from fans.

With the weekend coming up, the film's collections might witness an increase.

