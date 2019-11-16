Marjaavan Day 1 Box Office collections: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh starrer opens on a good note

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and Ritesh Deshmukh's latest release Marjaavan has opened on a great note at Box Office. Although the film has garnered mixed reviews but has earned Rs 6.5-7 crore.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Marjaavaan posts respectable numbers on Day 1... Mass circuits / single screens very good, contribute to the total... Metro multiplexes are ordinary... Multiplexes of Tier-2 + Tier-3 cities are good... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 7.03 cr [2922 screens]. #India biz."

#Marjaavaan posts respectable numbers on Day 1... Mass circuits / single screens very good, contribute to the total... Metro multiplexes ordinary... Multiplexes of Tier-2 + Tier-3 cities good... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 7.03 cr [2922 screens]. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2019

As per a report published in Box Office India, the film has performed well in Maharashtra, Gujarat, CP Berar, Nizam, UP and Bihar.

The revenge saga is helmed by Milap Zaveri. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.