close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Malhotra

Marjaavan Day 2 Box Office collections: Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria starrer maintains momentum

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's revenge saga has gained momentum at the Box Office. Despite getting mixed reviews from the critics, the film is a hit amongst cine-goers.

Marjaavan Day 2 Box Office collections: Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria starrer maintains momentum

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's revenge saga has gained momentum at the Box Office. Despite getting mixed reviews from the critics, the film is a hit amongst cine-goers.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "
#Marjaavaan maintains strong occupancy in mass belt/single screens on Day 2... Metros/multiplexes - average on Day 1 - remain in the same range... Biz should grow on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 22 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 14.24 cr. #India biz. "

As per a report published in Box Office India, the film has performed well in Maharashtra, Gujarat, CP Berar, Nizam, UP and Bihar.

The revenge saga is helmed by Milap Zaveri. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Tags:
Sidharth MalhotraMarjaavanRiteish DeshmukhMilap Zaveri
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala inches closer to Rs 100 crore mark

Must Watch

PT33M12S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day