Marjaavan Day 2 Box Office collections: Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria starrer maintains momentum

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's revenge saga has gained momentum at the Box Office. Despite getting mixed reviews from the critics, the film is a hit amongst cine-goers.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "

#Marjaavaan maintains strong occupancy in mass belt/single screens on Day 2... Metros/multiplexes - average on Day 1 - remain in the same range... Biz should grow on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 22 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr. Total: ₹ 14.24 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2019

As per a report published in Box Office India, the film has performed well in Maharashtra, Gujarat, CP Berar, Nizam, UP and Bihar.

The revenge saga is helmed by Milap Zaveri. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.