Marking Her Bollywood Debut With Shaitaan, Janki Bodiwala Opens Up Working With Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan

New Delhi: The highly anticipated supernatural thriller, Shaitaan, has gripped the minds of audiences with its intriguing and intense trailer. The film takes the audience on a journey with Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger into their house.

Playing Ajay Devgn and Jyotika’s daughter, Janvi in the film, Janki Bodiwala is making her big Hindi film debut with Shaitaan. Garnering appreciation even before the release of the film for her performance, Janki shares her excitement for making her big debut with Shaitaan, “Being able to make my Hindi film debut with Shaitaan is an incredible opportunity, and I'm truly grateful for it. It's a mix of excitement, nerves and a deep sense of responsibility to deliver my best and at the same time enjoy the process.”.

The actress further adds that working with superstars like Ajay Devgn, Jyotika, and R Madhavan has helped elevate her performance. Sharing her experience, Janki adds,“Working with legendary actors in "Shaitaan" has been an enriching and invaluable experience. Their talent, professionalism and guidance have not only elevated my performance but also taught me invaluable lessons about the craft of acting. I feel incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to collaborate with such esteemed individuals.”.

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. It is set to theatrically release on 8th March 2024.