Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Season 3 Brings Bollywood Magic With Malhari From Bajirao Mastani!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the maestro of grand Indian cinema, has once again made waves internationally! His iconic song "Malhari" from Bajirao Mastani has found its way into the Marvel Universe, recreating cinematic magic in What If…? Season 3.

In the second episode of the animated series, Kumail Nanjiani returns as Kingo, the Bollywood-superstar-turned-superhero from Marvel's Eternals. This time, Kingo grooves to the electrifying beats of "Malhari" in a dazzling sequence blending Marvel's epic storytelling with Bhansali's majestic musical grandeur. Originally performed by Ranveer Singh in the 2015 Bollywood hit, the recreation maintains the high-energy celebration while adding a superheroic twist.

Indian Marvel fans were ecstatic to witness this cultural crossover. The animation showcased Kingo leading a dynamic, Bollywood-style dance routine, complete with intricate choreography and vibrant visuals. The sequence was praised for staying authentic to the spirit of the original song while seamlessly integrating into the Marvel narrative.

Marvel's What If...? has dabbled in cultural fusion before, but the inclusion of "Malhari" is a standout moment, representing Indian cinema on a global stage. For many fans, it was a proud moment of representation and a celebration of Bollywood's universal appeal.

Adding to the excitement, fans are also eagerly awaiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming magnum opus, LOVE & WAR. The film, featuring a powerhouse trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, promises another spectacular cinematic experience. Slated for release on March 20, 2026, this collaboration is already generating massive buzz.

With Bollywood making its mark in Hollywood and Bhansali continuing to mesmerize audiences, the fusion of these two cinematic worlds seems like a match made in heaven.