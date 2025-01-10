Match Fixing – The Nation at Stake Movie Review: A Gripping Political Thriller That Unravels Dark Truths

Director: Kedaar Gaekwad, Producer: Pallavi Gurjar, Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuja Sathe, Manoj Joshi, Raj Arjun, Shataf Figar, Lalit Parimoo and Kishore Kadam, Duration: 2h26m, Rating: 4 stars.

'Match Fixing – The Nation at Stake' is based on a book ‘The Game Behind Saffron Terror’ written by an ex-army officer, Col. Kanwar Khatana. This gripping yet controversial political thriller unfolds the intricate web of Indo-Pak politics. The film dramatizes a series of devastating terror attacks that shook India between 2004 and 2008, culminating in the catastrophic 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The opening scenes of the film, pack a punch, drawing viewers into a complex web of conspiracies and parallel plots. As the story unfolds, closed-door meetings between Indian and Pakistani politicians and leaders reveal a shocking agenda - to malign the reputation of Hindus by concocting the term "Saffron Terror" for the sake of vote-bank politics.

The film's first half masterfully sets the tone, weaving together multiple subplots in India and Pakistan, while introducing the protagonist who is an undercover army officer from intelligence. He has become a thorn in the flesh of those who are hell bent on spreading the false narrative of Saffron Terror. The ominous Samjhauta Express and Malegoan blasts serve as bookends to this half.

As the narrative unfolds, the second half becomes increasingly engrossing, with the antagonists meticulously planning their final, devastating attack. The culmination is expertly handled as the protagonist hands are tied. All of this leads to a thought-provoking and impactful conclusion that lingers long after the credits roll, leaving audiences to ponder and deliberate.

The producer Pallavi Gurjar has not only chosen an extremely powerful subject but also facilitated high production values to the film, bringing the necessary gravitas to this important subject.

The film's creative brilliance is largely attributed to Director and DOP Kedaar Gaekwad, whose storytelling seamlessly brings together political intrigue, complex characters, and real-life events. His cinematography is a visual treat, making the film an unforgettable viewing experience.

Vineet Kumar Singh’s portrayal of Col. Avinash Patwardhan - the protagonist is pitch-perfect. After Mukkabaaz and Gangs of Wasseypur, Vineet gives one of the finest performances of his career. Vineet shines with his remarkable portrayal, effortlessly transitioning between roles as an undercover agent, army officer, and devoted family man, showcasing his impressive range and versatility as an actor.

Vineet is ably supported by an ensemble cast of distinguished actors. Anuja Sathe, as his wife, plays the perfect counterbalance with her solid yet restrained performance.

Veteran actors Manoj Joshi and Kishore Kadam deliver standout performances, bringing to life complex and unconventional characters with convincing authenticity and depth.

Shataf Figar’s towering personality, Elena Tutteja’s uncanny resemblance, Ramanjit Kaur’s intensity and Lalit Parimoo’s effortlessness are noteworthy.

The surprise package of the film is Raj Arjun. His outstanding portrayal of a Pakistani Colonel is nuanced and multifaceted. He masterfully provides justification and motivation to his character's actions, avoiding stereotypes with remarkable subtlety.

The film's location and production design teams have meticulously recreated the era with remarkable accuracy. The makers have ensured authenticity, accurately replicating army protocols with attention to detail in every frame.

Anuj S. Mehta's exceptional screenplay weaves a riveting narrative, expertly intertwining multiple plot threads, characters, and layers. Sameer Garud's razor-sharp dialogue and incisive character interactions. The writing team pack a lasting punch, lingering in the viewer's mind long after the credits roll.

Ashish Mhatre's crafts a thrilling narrative with his sharp editing, skillfully balancing tension and comprehension of such a complex subject. Thankfully the film never digresses into unnecessary subplots and largely remains focused to the central plot.

Rimi Dhar has composed two songs for the film. While the first is an electrifying anthem sung by Daler Mehendi, the second is a melodious composition which takes the story forward in flashback. Hrishi Girdhar's background score is a standout, enhancing each scene.

'Match Fixing – The Nation' at Stake is a must watch for those who love intense political thrillers which are entangled in terrorism and conspiracy theories.