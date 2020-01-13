Meet Saqib Saleem aka Mohinder Amarnath of '83 - Check character posters

New Delhi: Superstar Ranveer Singh is all set to entice the fans with his yet another entertainer and first sports biopic—83. The movie is based on the historic win of India in 1983 cricket World Cup.

Sports drama '83 has a starry ensemble cast and the makers are unveiling character posters each day, creating a flutter online. Saqib Saleem will be seen playing the iconic Mohinder Amarnath in the movie. Check out the posters here:

Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the legendary player, Kapil Dev in the biopic. The project is helmed by Kabir Khan and has an ensemble star cast. It features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani and Sahil Khattar in pivotal parts.

Actress and wife Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Ranveer's on-screen life partner as well. She will essay the role of Romi Dev in '83.

The film is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020. It will simultaneously be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages respectively.