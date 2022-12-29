‘Mere daant theek hai,’ Alaya F shares hilarious BTS video with Kartik Aaryan from the sets of Freddy- Watch

New Delhi: Riding high on the success of her last release, ‘Freddy’, Alaya F walked away with huge accolades for her effortless portrayal of Kainaaz in the movie at an early stage of her film career with one of the most popular young actors like Kartik Aaryan. Though Alaya had essayed a complex character in ‘Freddy’, the Gen-X actress also seem to have had a whale of a time shooting the film along with her co-star Kartik… at least the BTS video that the actress has shared on her social media recently suggests so!

Sharing an interesting caption of the BTS video, Alaya wrote, “For all the many many many people asking and joking, MERE DAANT THEEK HAI!! Enjoy these BTS videos of the #Freddy climax @kartikaaryan @kamera002 @ghoshshashanka @mitalivakil.”

See the BTS video shared by Alaya F

Having pulled off an unconventional role in her debut film ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, Alaya also showcased her vision and range as an actor. She also successfully proved that taking the road less travelled unlike other debutant actors proved beneficial to her and the success of her back-to-back hits speaks volumes of the young actor.

No wonder, Alaya fast superseded her contemporaries and is being labelled as ‘dark horse’ of Bollywood by renowned trade pundits and fraternity people, as she is here to stay.

The versatile actress has an interesting line up of projects including Ekta Kapoor’s ‘U Turn’, ‘Sri’ alongside Rajkummar Rao (a biopic on Srikant Bhola), and ‘Almost Pyaar’ With DJ Mohabbat’ which recently had its World Premiere at Marrakech International Film Festival.